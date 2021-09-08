Android | Mobile phone steps to notify you by voice that they have been charged 100% | SPORTS-PLAY

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

Most users still think that if you leave your mobile phone charging for several hours, it will explode because the battery will overheat, because this is not true, so don’t be fooled. Although what was said was true more than a decade ago, cell phones with lithium-ion batteries today are ready to withstand long charge cycles without malfunctioning; However, you definitely want to know when your device is I got to 100%, which we’ll let you know next.

Before getting a new mobile phone, it is important to order all the characteristics , since current cell phones with a lithium-ion battery will not fail when you leave it plugged in for several hours or days, because it cuts off the power supply automatically when it reaches 100% of its total charge.

Look: Android games: Top 10 downloaded games of the week list

You may not know it but there is a new function for mobile phones , Which It will audibly inform you at the exact moment that the battery is 100% charged, this is very useful when the device is in low battery and you want to use it as soon as possible once the charging is finished.

Look: So you can install Nintendo 3DS games on your Android phone

This is the external application “Automate” that you will have to install from a file Google Play Store From Android by clicking . The bad news is that it’s not available in Spanish, but you won’t interact with it much either, just to make it up.

The trick your mobile phone uses to notify you by voice when charging is finished

  • Open the app and tap “Accept” to give it the permissions.
  • Now, tap on the intersection icon circled at the bottom (+) and then on “Flow Beginning”.
  • Add a title to it like: “100% Battery” and hit “Save” in the upper right corner.
  • Press (+) again and choose the “Battery and Power” option, then on “Battery level?”
  • Two options will open, “Go” and “In”, touch the last option.
  • In the “Input media” section, type in the “Lower Level” option the following: 100 and save it.
Type 100 at the lowest level (Photo: mag)
  • Touch the cross again and enter “Camera and Audio” and then the “Speak” section.
  • Click On in the Speak section and under Input media type “Message” Battery fully charged.
  • The next step is to press the back arrow located in the upper left corner <=
Write a fully charged battery in the message (Photo: Mag)
Write a fully charged battery in the message (Photo: Mag)
  • by clicking on “<بدون عنوان>‘You can put a name to it.
  • Finally, click “Start”.
  • It will be like that, you just have to wait for the battery to reach 100% or the battery you have configured, for the mobile phone to notify you by voice when it is fully charged.
Change the name and click start (Photo: Mag)
Change the name and click start (Photo: Mag)

More Stories

These 19 Samsung phones are already receiving the September Android update

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | Trick to control your computer with your iOS phone as if it were a mouse | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | This is what new chat bubbles look like on iPhone | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Find out what this icon represents, not the Eiffel Tower in Paris | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Photo: The persevering rover managed to extract its first rock sample on the surface of Mars

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire codes today September 5, 2021; All free rewards

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to protect your skin from the sun’s rays if you exercise outside

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

Android | Mobile phone steps to notify you by voice that they have been charged 100% | SPORTS-PLAY

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

Impressive giant. Who is Mamadi Demboya, author of The Coup in Guinea?

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Netflix insists on interactive movies: Escape the Undertaker coming soon | entertainment

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Qatir, to the 5000m final

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson