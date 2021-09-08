These 19 Samsung phones are already receiving the September Android update

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

If you have one of the selected models, you can now download and install the September 2021 Android update on your Samsung smartphone.

even before google browser Spread Security patch corresponding to September, Samsung Do the thing again, go ahead and Android security update version Corresponding to this new month early.

That is, today, they are Various Samsung Galaxy series devices Where you can download and install the security update for the past month.

Galaxy Z Flip3 prepares One UI 3.1, a special version of Samsung’s software aimed at folding phones/Photo: Christian Collado

19 Samsung mobile phones with security update are now available

As usual, the The latest high-quality and mid-range Samsung phones They were the first to receive the September security update. The full list of models for which the update is already available is as follows:

Samsung phones that will be updated to Android 12: a complete and updated list

This is just one Initial List models with a security update available. Over the next few days, more and more devices will receive a file September security patch. Therefore, we will update this article to Add all Samsung Galaxy smartphones They receive the update as the days go by.

Related topics: AndroidAnd mobile phonesAnd SamsungAnd Samsung Galaxy

More Stories

Android | Trick to control your computer with your iOS phone as if it were a mouse | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | This is what new chat bubbles look like on iPhone | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Find out what this icon represents, not the Eiffel Tower in Paris | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Photo: The persevering rover managed to extract its first rock sample on the surface of Mars

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire codes today September 5, 2021; All free rewards

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Scientists calculate how long a person can spend on Mars

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why are lights seen during earthquakes? This says science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

These 19 Samsung phones are already receiving the September Android update

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Indiscipline at Weston McKennie Doesn’t Shut the Doors of Choice

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Michel Franco competes in Sundown at the London Film Festival

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Michael Morales came to Las Vegas for a makeover before competing in the Dana White Competition Series | Other sports | Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson