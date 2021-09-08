These 19 Samsung phones are already receiving the September Android update

If you have one of the selected models, you can now download and install the September 2021 Android update on your Samsung smartphone.

even before google browser Spread Security patch corresponding to September, Samsung Do the thing again, go ahead and Android security update version Corresponding to this new month early.

That is, today, they are Various Samsung Galaxy series devices Where you can download and install the security update for the past month.

19 Samsung mobile phones with security update are now available

As usual, the The latest high-quality and mid-range Samsung phones They were the first to receive the September security update. The full list of models for which the update is already available is as follows:

This is just one Initial List models with a security update available. Over the next few days, more and more devices will receive a file September security patch. Therefore, we will update this article to Add all Samsung Galaxy smartphones They receive the update as the days go by.

