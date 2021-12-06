Announcing Lake Texcoco as a protected natural area

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced a He consults with ejidatarios from the five municipalities of Texcoco Declaration of 14,000 hectares that were designated for the construction of New Mexico International Airport as a nature reserve area.

He is accompanied by the Ministers of Environment, Maria Luisa Albores, and National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval, as well as the President of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Governor of the State of Mexico Alfredo del Mazo, The President of the Republic supervised a project to save Lake Texcoco to preserve plants and animals, especially ducks and migratory birds.

“Consultations will be held with the peoples to declare 14,000 hectares – 10 thousand hectares of the Federal District and 4000 of social properties – a protected natural area,” the president said in a message via social networks.

Maria Luisa Albores explained that this exercise aims to make Lake Texcoco’s profession not urban If the decree is approved, it will be published on February 24, 2022.

“There comes a consultation of 16 ejidos so that they agree that this space, which teaches us that their calling is the water and the lake, because they also help us in this profession.”

Alboris has argued that Lake Texcoco’s profession has been water ever since sIt receives more than 250 thousand migratory birds from the United States and Canada.

“Why is it important to take care of it? Because here we also have 678 species among plants and animals, of which 107 are endemic, and they are from this place, one of them is spirulina, a very special salt from here,” said Alboris. “Let us tell them that the great Tenochtitlan was born here, and our national shield was born here: when we see the nopal, the eagle and the serpent being devoured, this nopal is on Lake Texcoco and then becomes symbolic,” he added.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador oversaw the work Restoration of the Lake Texcoco area and its transformation into an ecological park and nature reserve.

“We are going to do something very important. (…) We support this extraordinary project, I can tell you that there will be 14,000 hectares of ecological reserve for the enjoyment of all the inhabitants of the Valley of Mexico,” he said.

Sheimbaum celebrated a nature reserve project east of the metropolitan area, After canceling New Mexico International Airport and saving Lakes City.

turn, Del Mazo also supported the transformation into an eco-park For the enjoyment of families residing in the neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexico.

This was explained by the project coordinator, Inaki Echeverria This initiative aims to improve the environment of the valleyThe flora and fauna of the place and the health of the population.

The Director General of the National Water Commission (Conagua), German Martinez, added that this area will serve as an organized vessel to prevent flooding and restore the water balance.

JLMR