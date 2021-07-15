Anonymous throws official pages in Cuba to suppress the police

45 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

cyber activist group Unknown seem “Cuba operation“#OpCuba attacked several official Cuban government pages, as stated in many of their social profiles, in retaliation, they say, for the island’s harsh police crackdown on freedom-demanding protesters. Cuba.

According to Anonymous, the pages of the Government of Havana, the Central Bank of Cuba and the University of Havana, among others, have been disconnected, although many are already back to normal.

As we have seen on many anonymous group profiles, they managed to leave the pages of the faculties of the University of Havana where they left messages such as: “We are anonymous, we are legion, we don’t do that. Forgive and don’t forget. Wait for us.. freedom for Cuba, down Raul, under Diaz Cannell”.

Read also After the protests, they restored access to the Internet in Cuba, but not to social networks

Anonymous says Operation #CubaLibre #CubaEsUnaDictadura is mainly due to the violent repression of police and state agents against civilians and protesters, before several videos of how they got into people’s homes to arrest them.

“If you support communists and oppressors, you are our enemy. This is only the beginning of what awaits them, and they will not escape our hands, we are there inside your system and we know everything you do, every key you press, pages that you search on the Internet, all your secrets will be revealed. Freedom to the people of Cuba and Our Brothers”, read another message left on the website of the Embassy of Spain in Cuba, which is also offline due to the work of Anonymous.

Read also US warns it won’t lift veto until Cuba negotiates “in good faith”

jabf / rmlgv

More Stories

Diosdado Cabello denied the protests in Cuba: “Five tweets will not end the revolution”

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

a woman trying to open the plane door mid-flight; They tied it with a ribbon to the seat

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States considers that the arrest of opponent Freddy Guevara threatens the credibility of the November elections in Venezuela

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

‘I’ll be from the left’: Chomel Torres mocked for his political stance

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Why you should not rinse your mouth after brushing your teeth

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Woman confined to her seat trying to open the door mid-flight – SinEmbargo MX

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Brazilian and South African variants account for between 0.3% and 4.1% of cases | Society

42 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

43 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Anonymous throws official pages in Cuba to suppress the police

45 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Technology allows for endless applications in health and wellness

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Do you have problems with the WhatsApp camera? Here we show you how to solve it

5 hours ago Leo Adkins