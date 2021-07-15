Anonymous throws official pages in Cuba to suppress the police

cyber activist group Unknown seem “Cuba operation“#OpCuba attacked several official Cuban government pages, as stated in many of their social profiles, in retaliation, they say, for the island’s harsh police crackdown on freedom-demanding protesters. Cuba.

According to Anonymous, the pages of the Government of Havana, the Central Bank of Cuba and the University of Havana, among others, have been disconnected, although many are already back to normal.

As we have seen on many anonymous group profiles, they managed to leave the pages of the faculties of the University of Havana where they left messages such as: “We are anonymous, we are legion, we don’t do that. Forgive and don’t forget. Wait for us.. freedom for Cuba, down Raul, under Diaz Cannell”.

Anonymous says Operation #CubaLibre #CubaEsUnaDictadura is mainly due to the violent repression of police and state agents against civilians and protesters, before several videos of how they got into people’s homes to arrest them.

“If you support communists and oppressors, you are our enemy. This is only the beginning of what awaits them, and they will not escape our hands, we are there inside your system and we know everything you do, every key you press, pages that you search on the Internet, all your secrets will be revealed. Freedom to the people of Cuba and Our Brothers”, read another message left on the website of the Embassy of Spain in Cuba, which is also offline due to the work of Anonymous.

