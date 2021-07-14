Diosdado Cabello denied the protests in Cuba: “Five tweets will not end the revolution”

In the photo, the first vice president of the Socialist United Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello. EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa / Archive



First Vice President of the Socialist United Party of Venezuela (PSUV), God gave poetryAnd the On Tuesday he denied there were protests in Cuba كوب He stressed that what is being reported via social networks is part of “media fact“This does not exist”It has nothing to do with reality“.

At a party press conference, Cabello said that what appeared on Sunday about Cuba on social networks are people “They were celebrating the European Cup and they took those pictures as it was happening in Cuba, or in Argentina, where they were celebrating the America Cup, and they took the picture from afar and without shame of any kind and said look at Cuba how it is“.

He is also considered the number two of Chavismo He sent his solidarity to Cuba in the face of what he saw as a new act of “imperialism”. against the Caribbean island.

“They don’t understand that there are 60 years of embargo, so now they think 5 tweets will end the Cuban revolution. Hence our solidarity, our support, our affection, our respect for the Cuban people and their government, for the tremendous struggle they offer, and from here we accompany them.”

A group of people was registered last Sunday, as they protested in front of the Cuban Capitol, in Havana (Cuba). EFE / Ernesto Maastrascosa



insist that “Imperialism works تعملShe criticized against Cuba that “nobody” says “anything” about what they see as “massacre” in the protests in Colombia, as well as what is happening in Chile with the Mapuche.

“Every day the Mapuche people in Chile are killed without saying anything. They are attacking Venezuela and they are attacking Cuba,” he concluded.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday to protest the regime, chanting “Freedom!” On an unprecedented day that resulted in dozens of arrests and clashes after President Miguel Diaz-Canel ordered his supporters to come out to confront the protesters.

The protests, the most powerful that have occurred in Cuba since the so-called “maleconazo” in August 1994, took place in The country fell into a serious economic and health crisisWith the epidemic out of control and severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential products, in addition to prolonged power outages.

(With information from EFE)

