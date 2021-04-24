Any change that occurs in menstruation is a red flag

The specialist stresses the importance of consulting a doctor if any abnormality appears in the menstrual cycle. A normal menstrual cycle lasts 28 days and can be shortened or lengthened by 5 days

In an interview with Medicine and Public Health Dr. Rosa Eliana Cruz, a reproductive endocrinologist, talks about potential warning signs in Menstruation.

The menstruation In essence, it lasts for 28 days and within parameters that are considered normal, it can end as early as 5 days or after 28 days, the specialist explained.

Women who change suddenly menstruation Whether it is short or long is a red flag. Cruz explained that the pattern of bleeding is also important to consider as a sign of seeing a specialist.

Phase Menstruation

Reproductive: begins to develop or mature a Egg That you will begin ovulating; Levels of estradiol, a hormone, are increased, and this phase lasts for 14 days.

ovulation: Egg Matured, an ovulatory sac is formed which ruptures and releases the female cell. This is the fertile stage for a woman.

Secretory: The most important hormone at this stage is progesterone, and the endometrium is preparing to support pregnancy or break down into Menstruation. The increase in progesterone levels causes the endometrium to stop thickening, and it begins to prepare for the possible implantation of the endometrium. Egg impregnated.

When there are bleeding problems, for example, the patient has clots, it could be due to uterine fibroids, which are benign tumors that occur in the uterus and in most cases do not have any clinical indications. The specialist said that another cause of prolonged bleeding could be injury to the uterus.

Pain during Menstruation Clinically known as dysmenorrhea, it is the cramping and pain of the pelvis, the endocrinologist said.

The doctor stressed that in the case of youth, endometriosis can occur, which is an inflammation of the internal tissues that can rebound through the fallopian tubes and fall into the peritoneal cavity and begin to irritate the internal tissues.

Therefore, every time there is menstruation, this inflammation recurs, which results in the pelvic adhesion, which is when the organs begin to stick together, as the doctor explained.

This pain is in the endometrium, the tissue inside EggOver time, it will cause scarring and can lead to infertility problems because the fallopian tubes and ovaries are filled with adhesion preventing contact between Egg And its entrance to the tube itself.

With regard to bleeding, it can be combined with lesions in the uterus or also with hormonal problems. It is important to be mindful of possible changes in bleeding at this time Menstruation Even in sexual relations, he said.

Age and review of both patient and family histories influence the gynecological prognosis.

Other problems can be heavy flow, which makes it necessary to use sanitary pads or tampons every hour or for a long time, and these may be signs of ovarian cysts, fibroids, hormonal imbalance, endometriosis, or growths in Uterus, or clotting problems.