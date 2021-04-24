What will you read with your son tonight? Educate inquisitors and animals of moonlight

This week, we are picking informational books that address issues related to Science And with the habits of animals. Just posted, Night tour Combines powerful illustrations with a delicious short text. s Does your nose love music?New for April, suggests an original and disturbing idea. There is more. Come read on.

Night Watch: Moonlight Animal Life

Night Watch, written by Nicholas Schueff, Paula Fernandez and Cynthia Alonso (Ojorega). “Animal life in moonlight,” says the subtitle of this precious book that just arrived at my hands. Illustrated for the full page, in tones indicating the night, different types of animals with nocturnal habits such as hunting bats appear accompanied by short texts: “There is a long way before the sun rises and he is not in a hurry,” he says of this diverse flying creature that hunts with Fly low over water like a fender. Each animal is known by its common name as well as its scientific name. Margay, a mixture of “tigrillo” and “gatazo”, “most feline acrobat”, is actually called Leopardus wiedii. There is much to discover. Don’t miss this wonderful album that perfectly combines informative facts and poetic texts.

Interior scene from Dylan Hewitt’s Illustrated Album

Does your nose love music? Written by Dylan Hewitt (Periplo). “Did you know it hasn’t been long since your nose got bored with the smell?” , The author asks at the start of this original superlative book inviting you to imagine what would happen if a nose swap someday worked with the ears. And more than that: what happens if the call to prayer takes hold of the idea and begins to smell all kinds of smells. And there are more fun and curious ideas, but I won’t tell you about them. Find this book. Don’t let it pass.

If your nose suddenly starts to love music, prepare

How does memory work? Written by Michelle Mira Pons (iamiky). Through illustrations by Edith Caron, the new book published by a science book company for girls is ideal for “curious 10 to 110 year olds” from an entertaining and very general explanation about the different types of memory to how it works, what memories are, and how they relate to learning. Emotions and what diseases affect them, everything is listed in an attractive way and it is wonderful. Enjoyable. The graphics provide a dose of humor and the author also tells about the many experiments scientists have made regarding memory in humans and animals.

The Science of Inquisitive Minds, by Valeria Edelszten (South America). Continuing the media headlines for curious readers, this book was published a few months ago telling science-related stories. As the author explains at the beginning, each topic presents a story that raises a question or a challenge to solve, then there is a scientific explanation of the topic and at the end comes the statements or situations that close the topic. There are puzzles, games, activities, experiments, and fun facts on the most varied topics: Who was the first person to take a car trip, why was Rasputin immune to cyanide, and what did Mercury have to do with the madness of Alice in Wonderland? There are many other interesting stories to learn about in this must-see book for readers aged ten years and over.

Science is in Lemons, by Cecil Gugla and Jack Guichard (Crossing the Ocean). This fun guide by Laurent Simon explains “Everything you’ve always wanted to know about lemons and never dared to bring them up” among its authors: Guichard, former director of the Palais de la Découverte, the museum of “discovery” in Paris. , And co-founder of the Cité des Enfants, a space for experience for both boys and girls. Perfect for taking part in natural science classes (face-to-face, virtual, or whatever), it explains in a simple and humorous way not only what’s inside a lemon but also the problems that emerge from the column, such as how a citrus juicer works and what the Archimedes principle is.

Our bodies are under a magnifying glass. Mucus, lice, and vaccines from Science Today of the Boys (Albatros). A volume in the series “Science is also a boy’s work” is particularly appropriate for these times of highly contagious pandemic viruses with different strains and new vaccines. With games, logos, and intriguing questions, the book provides information on the bacteria, vaccines, microorganisms that cause bad odors (on foot, for example), and even how to make mucus. The material that composes the book comes from articles published in Boys’ Science Hoy, co-authored by Asociación Civil Ciencia Hoy and Conicet.

UnaLuna’s catalog contains more than 200 titles by both local and foreign authors

15 years from the moon

Kids and teens UnaLuna, from Grupo Claridad, is 15 years old, and to celebrate, it pulls books from its catalog, of more than 200 titles by national authors and international classics drawn by local artists. One of the books that participants can win is My dog ​​RobertoBy Rodrigo Vulgera and Pole Bernatini. Another cool one is Little prince, By French painter Agnés De Lestrade and Argentinian painter Valeria Ducampo. Also, The Golden Beetle, by Edgar Allan Poe, an illustrated collector’s edition by Folgueira. More information about account withdrawals

My Dog Roberto, one of the books pulled this month by Moon on Instagram

