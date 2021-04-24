CILAC2021 begins: the region’s largest open science forum

On April 26, 27 and 28, the third edition of the Open Science Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean will be held approximately # CILAC2021, thanks to the joint efforts of various national ministries, including education; Foreign relations, international trade and worship; civilization; Productive development of the environment and sustainable development; Agriculture, livestock and fishing; And a large group of international partners.

The invitation brings together more than 20 high-level sessions, with authorities and references from our country, the region and the world, more than 30 thematic conferences, virtual visiting platforms and a wide range of parallel events.

It is the largest scientific knowledge event to be found in Latin America and the Caribbean, and it is an exceptional opportunity to discuss, plan and monitor the central themes of the science, technology and innovation policy agenda for sustainable development on the continent.

Unique since 2016, this year’s proposal adapts to virtualization and maintains the spirit of bringing together a large number of speakers from around the world.

The event offers thematic sessions on inclusive science, the ethics of artificial intelligence, open science, and the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy, in the context of the pandemic resulting from COVID-19. The aim would be to think from a collaborative perspective what role science should play today, in the short and medium term. This forum is the regional center for science, technology and innovation, and is a space for collective action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda.

During the year 2020, CILAC developed various activities and calls through its digital platforms, in order to highlight the important role of science in people’s lives, which was marked by a year in which the scientific system of the region and the world doubled its efforts, highlighting the need for each country for scientific capabilities to face daily challenges.

More than 10,000 people participated in virtual meetings on open science, scientific diplomacy, entrepreneurship, bioeconomics, and science education, among others.

The CILAC Forum is the result of the cooperation of important regional partners. The Inter-American Development Bank, the Ibero-American Secretariat, the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture, the Science and Technology Indicators Network, the University of Montevideo Group Association, the Council of the Ibero-American University, with the Executive Secretariat of UNESCO make this space possible.

In its third edition, it is supported by the government of the Argentine Republic as an organizer, through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The event is sponsored by the University of Buenos Aires, the National Interuniversity Council in Argentina, the Council of Deans of Private Universities and CONICET.

The new edition of Forum # CILAC2021 will take place from April 26-28, in a completely virtual mode. Registration to participate is open for free at CILAC2021 event site

For more information about the event, visit the website http://www.forocilac.org.