Attention, world! Apply for the L’Oréal – UNESCO Prize for Women in Science 2022 | News

The call is now open! Peruvian scientists have the opportunity to apply for the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Prize for Women in Science 2022 through May 31. This award honors outstanding women in science around the world.

: Africa, Arab Countries, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America.

Rotating every two years, these exceptional researchers are rewarded for their significant contributions to the advancement of science, whether in the life sciences or in the fields of physical sciences, mathematics, and computer science.

A prize of € 100,000 is awarded Each of the five winners is chosen by a jury of internationally renowned experts.

To be eligible for the award, The candidate must be nominated by an eminent scientist, As heads of scientific institutions, members of the National Academies of Sciences or other national scientific institutions, research chairs, professors, etc.

Also read Women’s Day: Five Peruvians practice science and inspire their stories [Podcast]

The candidate must:

Recognition of their personal scientific superiority among the international scientific community.

Actively participate in scientific research.

To be involved in any field of life and environmental sciences.

Self nominations are not eligible.

And theThe deadline for submitting applications is Monday, May 31, 2021.

You can review the rules and apply the entry Here

For more information, please visit the website for the L’Oréal International Awards – UNESCO For Women in Science Here

Check out more news about science, technology and innovation in the Andean Agency.