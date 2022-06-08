Anya Taylor-Joy will probably shave her character in Mad Max: The Wasteland

26-year-old Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is living one of her best moments because she has many projects on the horizon. As it is known, Anya will be a part of the pre-tape “Mad Max: The Wasteland”, a tape that will tell what happened before “Mad Max: Fury Road” and for this reason, the actress expressed the desire to shave her head. to get the paper.

Remember, Charlize Theron starred in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and played Imperator Furiosa who shaved her hair. That’s why Taylor Joy would like to do the same because it will be the “Furiosa” in its smaller version. According to Variety, a Mad Max: The Wasteland stylist named Jenny Beavan told the following outlet, “She wants it but George doesn’t. So I don’t know if he’s going to shave or not.”

The talented young woman just released “The Northman”

From the data, George Miller is the director of “Mad Max: The Wasteland” and the tape is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023. The actors who will be a part of the film are: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jay Norris, among others. others. It should be noted that at the moment Anya has long and beautiful blonde hair, which is the look that she has been wearing for almost a year.

She borrowed this style from her role as Olga in “The Northman”, a recently released movie in which she is dating Anya Alexander Skarsgård, the “Prince Amelith” in the movie. Within a few years, Anya established herself as one of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood and after her role as “Beth Harmon” in “Queen’s Gambit”, the actress became famous.