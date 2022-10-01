Appian and Benalvir, eliminated in Canada

The Canada Open Badminton He saw how, after the victory of Carolina Marin, the other Spanish participants were eliminated. Luis Enrique Penalver and Pablo Appian were unable to get past the round of 16.

Penalver fell to Brazilian Igor Coelho 21-15, 21-16 in a match in which the South American player took the lead. Pablo Appian suffered even more, as Japanese Takuma Obayashi defeated him 21-9, 21-13. In this way, Marin remains the last Spanish player in the tournament.