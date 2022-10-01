Appian and Benalvir, eliminated in Canada

13 hours ago Mia Thompson

They couldn’t accompany Carolina Marin after staying in the round of 16

Pablo Appian, eliminated in Canada

EFE

The Canada Open Badminton He saw how, after the victory of Carolina Marin, the other Spanish participants were eliminated. Luis Enrique Penalver and Pablo Appian were unable to get past the round of 16.

Penalver fell to Brazilian Igor Coelho 21-15, 21-16 in a match in which the South American player took the lead. Pablo Appian suffered even more, as Japanese Takuma Obayashi defeated him 21-9, 21-13. In this way, Marin remains the last Spanish player in the tournament.

Show comments

Download the following content…

More Stories

Estudio Benites expands in the US to meet the demand of domestic customers abroad | Investments | pandemic | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The economy and abortion, two factors that will decide who Latinos will vote for in 2022

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Yes to a holiday fix, but gradually: Coparmix

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Large companies in developing countries receive more COVID-19 aid than poor people • Weekly university

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Covid aid has mainly benefited large companies in developing countries (Report)

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Mexico needs a schedule that coincides with trading partners, says Coparmix – El Financiero

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Hurricane Ian news report for September 30

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Antonio Inoki, the Japanese legend who kicked me in a historical farce, has died

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Why can’t I send or receive text messages on my phone: Find out | OS | technology | trick | solutions | nda | nnni | sports game

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Putin anexa territorios de Ucrania a Rusia; Biden respond

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A day full of science and research

11 hours ago Mia Thompson