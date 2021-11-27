Apple US Ranking: Top 10 hits today, Saturday, November 27

There is nothing more boring than that endless search for songs on your platform. flow the favorite.

This is clear to him An apple, because it contains a list The latest trends in your playlists. There, they are organized according to listeners’ preferences in real time. Whether you are at home, at work or while traveling, don’t miss the most famous beat of music.

1. easy for me

Reaping success is synonymous with Adele. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called “Easy On Me”, debuted at that time. Who else can brag about getting so many first entry views?

2. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat)

If we talk about dear audiences, we should mention Drake. Perhaps this is why “Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)” debuted in classification Straight into second place.

3. Method 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

Drake’s new productions are sold like hot cakes. It went from position 5 yesterday to position 3 today. Thus it becomes a winning tune that cannot be missed in classification actual.

4. by your side

The song “Next to You” took fourth place, after yesterday it took eighth place. This marked a milestone in Rod Wave’s musical career.

5. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

Nardo Wake’s latest single is already looming as a new classic. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » Today enters a steady step into the platform’s most-streamed songs list flow.

6. My God

“Oh my God” premiere today in this classification. Adele’s crushing hit gives a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… what more could you ask for than a song?

7. Smokin outside the window

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic’s latest release, “Smokin Out The Window,” goes straight to number seven on our favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

8. my little love

Adele’s “My Little Love” took eighth place. After several weeks on top of the charges, his popularity is now beginning to decline.

9. all I Want for Christmas Is You

“All I want for Christmas is you” no para de sonar en el flowAfter rising 3 positions in the lists of favorites and ninth place.

10. Super Gremlin

“Super Gremlin”, played by Kodak Black, is still in tenth place on the list.

Were you aware of the great diversity in Songs brought to you by Apple?

Every day the number of followers of this platform increases. What topics will the American public prefer in the future? What will be the next number that will become a reference?

Stay tuned, we’ll know soon.