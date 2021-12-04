Apple US Ranking: Top 10 Songs Listened Today Saturday, December 4th

Who do you think this is Most streamed song in US?

Apple is famous for offering you The best music of yesterday and today. So we invite you to read Ratings of the top 10 titles in popularity lists. Listeners call them favorites and do nothing but positively comment on the offer of this service. flow.

1. I hate you

With a positive difference of 57, today SZA’s new song ranks first on listeners’ favorite songs list.

2. Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)

If we talk about the spoiled audience, we should mention the Polo G. Perhaps this is the reason for the appearance of “Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)” in classification Straight into second place.

3. Super Gremlin

This is Kodak Black’s song which ranks third. After several weeks on top of the charges, his popularity is now beginning to decline.

4. easy for me

Reaping success is synonymous with Adele. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called “Easy On Me”, debuted at number four at that time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

5. piano ji

The latest version of the Polo G, “Piano G,” goes straight to number five on my favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

6. by your side

“Next to You” of Road Wave is declining: it has already reached sixth place. The above contrasts with yesterday’s number, where it ranked third.

7. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat)

Drake’s Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) loses power. Today, he is not reaping enough support to continue his journey to first place on the podium. It’s already placed seventh, which indicates it’s on its way out.

8. Start Again (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Polo G’s “Start Up Again (feat. Moneybagg Yo)” is now playing on this platform, after rising in classification Up to 8th place. Yesterday he was 128th, but the fans decided to continue his rise.

9. I wandered to Los Angeles

“Wandered To LA” won’t stop playing on flowAnd that after climbing 104 places in the preference lists and ninth place.

10. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

Nardo Wake’s latest single is already looming as a new classic. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » Today enters a steady step into the platform’s most-streamed songs list flow.

