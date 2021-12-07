Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs played today, Tuesday, December 7

27 mins ago Leland Griffith

Platform flow An apple Provide us with your subscribers List of top 10 most listened to songs in the US. If you want to know what the audience’s favorite things are, you simply have to do it Scroll to the corresponding section in your application.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each in the following paragraphs.

1. I hate you

SZA’s great song remains number one.

2. Super Gremlin

If we talk about dear audience, then we should mention Kodak Black. Perhaps this is the reason why “Super Gremlin” first appeared in classification Straight into second place.

3. easy for me

Reaping success is synonymous with Adele. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called “Easy On Me”, debuted in third place at that time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

4. Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)

Polo G’s latest release, “Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)”, goes straight to number four on the favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

5. by your side

“Next To You” Don’t Stop Playing In flowAfter rising one place in the list of favorites and fifth place.

6. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Pat Project)

Drake’s Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) continues to climb non-stop on the charts. Currently, it is in position 6, after rising from the number 7 it was yesterday.

7. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » She finished seventh, after yesterday placing 10th. This marked a milestone in Nardo Wick’s music career.

8. all I Want for Christmas Is You

The success
Mariah Carey is in eighth, and she’s clearly falling back. In the previous count he was ranked fifth.

9. Method 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

In ninth place, it follows “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” by Drake.

10. I wandered to Los Angeles

“Wandered To LA” premieres today in this classification. The song Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber gives a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… What more could you ask for than a song?

Apple wins the hearts of its listeners with the best music offerings. What topics will the American public prefer in the future? What will be the next number that will become a reference?

Wait for the answers.

More Stories

Teachers cross from Reynosa to the US to receive a coronavirus vaccine

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Viral photo | A desperate ad for a flower shop in the United States offers a job for “whoever attends” | French tulips | Andrei Abramov | stories

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

United States: Can I work remotely on a tourist visa? – USA – International

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Two Mexicans will fight for the United States Championship

1 day ago Leland Griffith

They found a tooth in a man’s nose in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs with the most copies today, Sunday, December 5th

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science.-New optical chips for high contrast images

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Swede Daniel Stahl is still intractable

23 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Yutu 2 rover monitors a mysterious cubic object on the moon

24 mins ago Leo Adkins

Bitcoin ‘inventor’ wins US lawsuit and keeps $50 billion in cryptocurrency

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs played today, Tuesday, December 7

27 mins ago Leland Griffith