Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs played today, Tuesday, December 7

Platform flow An apple Provide us with your subscribers List of top 10 most listened to songs in the US. If you want to know what the audience’s favorite things are, you simply have to do it Scroll to the corresponding section in your application.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each in the following paragraphs.

1. I hate you

SZA’s great song remains number one.

2. Super Gremlin

If we talk about dear audience, then we should mention Kodak Black. Perhaps this is the reason why “Super Gremlin” first appeared in classification Straight into second place.

3. easy for me

Reaping success is synonymous with Adele. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called “Easy On Me”, debuted in third place at that time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

4. Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)

Polo G’s latest release, “Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)”, goes straight to number four on the favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

5. by your side

“Next To You” Don’t Stop Playing In flowAfter rising one place in the list of favorites and fifth place.

6. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Pat Project)

Drake’s Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) continues to climb non-stop on the charts. Currently, it is in position 6, after rising from the number 7 it was yesterday.

7. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » She finished seventh, after yesterday placing 10th. This marked a milestone in Nardo Wick’s music career.

8. all I Want for Christmas Is You

The success

Mariah Carey is in eighth, and she’s clearly falling back. In the previous count he was ranked fifth.

9. Method 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

In ninth place, it follows “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” by Drake.

10. I wandered to Los Angeles

“Wandered To LA” premieres today in this classification. The song Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber gives a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… What more could you ask for than a song?

Apple wins the hearts of its listeners with the best music offerings. What topics will the American public prefer in the future? What will be the next number that will become a reference?

Wait for the answers.