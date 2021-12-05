Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs with the most copies today, Sunday, December 5th

Who do you think this is Most streamed song in US?

Apple is famous for offering you The best music of yesterday and today. So we invite you to read Ratings of the top 10 titles in popularity lists. Listeners call them favorites and do nothing but comment positively on the offer of this service. flow.

1. I hate you

SZA’s latest song is already looming as a new classic. Today, “I Hate U” steadily enters the platform’s most streamed song list flow.

2. Super Gremlin

‘Super Gremlin’ opens today in this classification. Kodak Black’s great hit offers a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… what more could you ask for than a song?

3. Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)

The person hit by Polo G loses places on the most listened to songs list. Today, it’s placed third, as opposed to the last count, where it was second.

4. easy for me

Adele’s great song stayed at number four.

5. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat)

With a positive difference of 2, Drake’s new song is today at number five in listeners’ favorite songs list.

6. by your side

Rod Wave’s “By Your Side” movie is very successful among users of this platform. Today it is still in sixth place.

7. all I Want for Christmas Is You

“All I want for Christmas is you” no para de sonar en el flowAfter climbing to 7 positions in the favorites lists, it ranked seventh.

8. piano ji

Reap hits synonymous with Polo G. So it’s no surprise that his newest production, called “Piano G,” debuted at number eight at the time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

9. Method 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

“Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” took 9th place, after taking 11th place yesterday. This marked a significant milestone in Drake’s musical career.

10. Who wants to smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » by Nardo Wick has made a name for itself among the favourites of the moment. Therefore, it continues in tenth place.

Were you aware of the great diversity in Songs brought to you by Apple?

Every day the number of followers of this platform increases. What topics will the American public prefer in the future? What will be the next number that will become a reference?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.