Are you an immigrant in the United States? Know your constitutional rights in this workshop

What are your rights as an immigrant in the United States? What you can or cannot do when dealing with ICE or CBP? These questions and more will be answered during the workshop. Know your rightsprovided by the Office of San Diego Immigration Affairs (OIA), on Thursday, April 27 from 4-6 p.m. at San Ysidro Library.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about their legal rights as immigrants in the United States and how to handle situations when dealing with various government agencies. They will also receive information about eligibility criteria for certain forms of relief and public benefits.

The offer – offered in English and Spanish – will be followed by a limited number of free legal advice offered by the University of San Diego School of Law. If attendees can’t meet someone at the event, legal clinic attorneys and law student volunteers will get information on how to schedule a free consultation with them in the future. All USD Legal Clinics work on a free basis, provided that the client fulfills certain conditions.

The Office of Internal Audit is organizing this event as part of a broader Legal Services initiative it has developed to provide accessible legal resources and tools to the immigrant community.

It is recommended to register with this connection Although it is not necessary to be able to participate.