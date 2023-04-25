The Chinese President receives the credentials of 70 ambassadors

by shenhua | On April 25, 2023 | 08:24

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

The ambassadors are Tufchin Padral from Mongolia, Anin Chu from Guyana, Hallam Henry from Barbados, Aldunov F. Alvarez from El Salvador, Andreas Ricken from Austria, Thorir Ibsen from Iceland, Jesús Sidi from Mexico, Lina Kaiza Mikkola from Finland, Marie-Pascal Poisson from Monaco, Anne Lafortune from Seychelles, Winfried No Hammond from Ghana, Mohammed Ghassan Mohammed Adnan Sheikho from Bahrain , Cherif Maulana from Comoros, Annalisa Law from Trinidad and Tobago, Alain Joseph Chintezza from Malawi, Hassan Rabie from Algeria, Maja Stefanovic from Comoros Serbia, Farud Arziyev from Uzbekistan, Plomoin Nkuna F from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Robert Nicholas Burns from the United States , Pradeep Kumar Rawat from India, David Atiti Thiapu from Kiribati, Mohammed Al-Maitami from Yemen, Norishev Shakhrat from Kazakhstan, Giuseppe Eufrida from Venezuela, Mhd. Hasnain Khaddam from Syria, Garba Seni from Niger, Patricia Hildegard Flor from Germany, Lomanova A. Mariner from Samoa, Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al-Harbi from Saudi Arabia, Chung Jae Ho from the Republic of Korea, Bishnu Bukar Shrestha from Nepal, Ibrahima Suri Sylla from Senegal, Nyanga Jack Jan L. from the Republic of the Congo, Marcos Galvao from Brazil, Oliver Wonykha from Uganda, Monday Simaya Kenneth Kumba from South Sudan, Martha Mavromati from Cyprus, Kenneth Sentel Rabal from Lesotho, Jwerg Bure from Switzerland, Paulette Bethel from the Bahamas, Hans Hanso from Estonia, and Asim Hanafi from Egypt, Omar Mohamed Ahmed Siddig from Sudan, Morgulov Igor from Russia, Jennifer May from Canada, Paolo George Nascimento from Portugal, Batlang Sirima from Botswana, Jashimuddin from Bangladesh, Museva Aktelik from Kyrgyzstan, Peter Lesak from Slovakia, Graham Robert Morton from New Zealand, Tin Maung Soe from Myanmar, Evgenius Calbris from Greece, Arlindo do Rosario from Cape Verde, Aminata Quetta from Guinea, John Busuttil from Malta, Mauricio Hurtado from Chile, Bik Phong Ho-Chong from Suriname, and Jaime A. FlorCruz from Philippines, Sergio Cabrera Cárdenas from Colombia, Tefera Derbew Yimam from Ethiopia, Bertrand Lortholary from France, Marco Vinicio Balarezo Lizarzaburu from Peru, Ismail Hakki Musa from Turkey, Dennis Nai NY from Vanuatu, Telesphore Irambona from Burundi, and God-Maye Halina from Chad, Dario Galassi from San Marino, and Jorge Toledo Albinana from the European Union.

Xi also received Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming.

In addition to welcoming the ambassadors, Xi asked them to convey warm greetings and best wishes to leaders of their countries and leaders of organizations and people.

China is willing to deepen friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation with people of other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, and promote bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that the ambassadors are expected to have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding. China and act as friendly envoys and bridges of cooperation. The Chinese Government will provide support and facilities for ambassadors to carry out their duties.

In the past three years, China has made great strides in combating the COVID-19 pandemic by putting life and people first. In this process, China has received sincere help from many countries and peoples. Xi said China has also taken concrete measures to fully support the global fight against COVID-19, and worked with other countries to implement the vision of building a global community of health for all, strengthening the bonds of mutual assistance and a shared destiny.

Xi said China has embarked on a new exploratory journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, and will promote national rejuvenation through the path of Chinese modernization.

Xi said China will remain committed to the path of peaceful development, adhere to the policy of national opening-up, unswervingly pursue a mutually beneficial opening-up strategy, and create more opportunities for the world through its own development.

Xi noted that China will work with the international community to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, uphold the common values ​​of mankind, and promote mutual understanding and friendship among the people of all countries. , It will jointly face various global challenges, and make continuous progress towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023.

(Web Editor: 周雨, Zhao Jian)