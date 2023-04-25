Youth is committed to educating children with disabilities

Do you think it could influence policy makers and other stakeholders?

Linda Eunice Nakibale (Uganda): I believe in the power of young people to catalyze positive change in education. Getting a good comprehensive education is a human right. However, of the 240 million children with disabilities in the world, the majority have not had the opportunity to enjoy this basic right. We are motivated to publish this guide because of our desire to address inequalities in education and harness our transformative potential as young people to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.

I believe that this document can influence decision makers and stakeholders to rethink the genuine participation of youth and prioritize intergenerational partnerships in the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies and programmes, and inclusive education at all levels.