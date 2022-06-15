Are you traveling to the United States? Learn the most common mistakes and how to avoid them

Theshred Travel Restrictions to the United States changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden also announced that from June 12 there will be no need for international travelers who provided a negative test result one day before boarding the plane.

however, You must not let your guard down And try to keep some health recommendations to avoid possible infection.

In the same way, there are always some things We must bear in mind, because travelers usually make some mistakes when you start your trip. Here are some of the most common ones:

Review travel requirements



It is true that the United States no longer needs a negative Covid-19 test in order to travel. however, You should know that it does not require vaccination with any biological material which you requested. In addition to this situation, do not forget about your papers, because without a valid visa and passports you will not be able to enter.

Do not carry prohibited items



There are things that are forbidden on planes, especially in hand luggage. One of the most common is pregnancy Bottles over 100ml cannot be entered. If you are carrying this type of product, it is best to document it in the rest of your luggage.

do not get nervous



Many people tend to worry about immigration officials, because Insecurity can lead to more questions and doubts. Also pay attention to your body language.

Carry your visa and passport everywhere



During the trip, do not forget to keep your documents well so that they do not get lost. You can make a copy of your visa and passport And yes, you can bring them wherever you go. The originals, keep them.

trip plan



It is important to have a travel plan, With must-visit destinations every day. It is important to have the information to know the distance, location and costs and not to let everything get in the way.

Do not carry valuables



If you take things of value for the trip It is better not to walk on them To avoid losing them or even being the target of crime. If you can, it’s best to leave them at home.

The United States will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test for air travel



Since June 12, 2022, United State Will not ask for a negative Covid test As a condition of making the trip.

How much does a US visa cost?



Visa application processing in 2022 $160 for tourism Or transit, if a work visa costs 190.

Requirements to apply for a visa in Mexico



Completed visa application form (preferably filled out digitally).

A valid passport (foreigners must provide the original and a copy of the residence card) with a validity of at least 6 months from the date of departure from Mexico.

A copy of the passport page where the personal and visa details of other countries appear.

One recent color photograph with white background, visible face, without passport size glasses.

Original proof of employment with signature and stamp, clearly stating monthly salary, seniority and position.

Proof of income, from the past six months, from the organization or company you work for.

Detailed bank account statement for the last six months.

Evidence of a savings, investment and/or co-op account with an average balance of the last 6 months.

If you are a property owner in your name, send the original and a copy of the public deed.

If the applicant is a merchant or entrepreneur, he must submit the original individual merchant registration deed and a copy, the balance sheet of his business, current operating authorization and a copy of the RTN.

A copy of the prices of airline tickets and hotels (if any).

International credit and/or debit cards in original and copy (only if you have them), itineraries and travel dates.

Photo: Reuters