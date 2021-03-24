Aristocrat India is Great Place to Work® certified as one of the 10 Best Workplaces for Health and Wellness

The Great Place to Work® certification is known around the world and is considered the “gold standard” for identifying and learning about great workplace cultures. For this reason, more than 10,000 organizations present in 60 countries every year.

Aristocrat India celebrates Great Place to Work® certification as one of the 10 best places to bring health and wellness.

In this sense, Aristocrat India highlights that one of the company’s priorities is to enhance the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of its employees, thus allowing the fitness and happiness index of its team to be at its peak.

Great Place to Work® explains that the evaluation process involves obtaining anonymous feedback from employees using a search-based tool to measure the organization’s Workplace WellnessTM Index on various factors affecting the mental and emotional health of employees, and this part of the process has weight. 70% in the appraisal.

On the other hand, the evaluation includes a detailed evaluation of the practices designed by the organization to create an environment that promotes the integrated well-being of the employees, and the weight of this part is 30%.

Aristocrat India highlighted how unique getting to this list was in a year that has been a physical, mental and emotional challenge for many.