Aristocrat India is Great Place to Work® certified as one of the 10 Best Workplaces for Health and Wellness

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

Aristocrat India celebrates Great Place to Work® certification as one of the 10 best places to bring health and wellness.

The Great Place to Work® certification is known around the world and is considered the “gold standard” for identifying and learning about great workplace cultures. For this reason, more than 10,000 organizations present in 60 countries every year.

In this sense, Aristocrat India highlights that one of the company’s priorities is to enhance the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of its employees, thus allowing the fitness and happiness index of its team to be at its peak.

Great Place to Work® explains that the evaluation process involves obtaining anonymous feedback from employees using a search-based tool to measure the organization’s Workplace WellnessTM Index on various factors affecting the mental and emotional health of employees, and this part of the process has weight. 70% in the appraisal.

On the other hand, the evaluation includes a detailed evaluation of the practices designed by the organization to create an environment that promotes the integrated well-being of the employees, and the weight of this part is 30%.

Aristocrat India highlighted how unique getting to this list was in a year that has been a physical, mental and emotional challenge for many.

More Stories

Google search adds a million science problems to practice

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

CDMX will safely stimulate tourism

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Gornada – Two thousand and 185 prisoners can vote in the next elections: National Institute of Statistics

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science and technology contribute to peace: Omar Fayyad – Local news, police, about Mexico and the world | Sun of Hidalgo

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Medical trainees return to the Sierra Tarahumara

2 days ago Mia Thompson

See It And I Can’t Believe It: Adamari Lopez was surprised by her physical change

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Aristocrat India is Great Place to Work® certified as one of the 10 Best Workplaces for Health and Wellness

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

Parachute and perspective trick

26 mins ago Leo Adkins

O.Próximo. – The President of Uganda confirms that he is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Eberard and Jacobson agree to protect immigrants and the economy

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Evan Peters stars in Monster, the new Ryan Murphy series on Netflix

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter