Google search adds a million science problems to practice

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

MADRID (Portaltic / EP). Google has included new educational functions for teachers and students, including a million scientific problems to practice interactively with questions on the topic.

Google unveiled its latest educational features in a statement on Tuesday, saying that a new interactive feature in its search engine tests knowledge in high school subjects such as mathematics, chemistry and physics.

