Google search adds a million science problems to practice

MADRID (Portaltic / EP). Google has included new educational functions for teachers and students, including a million scientific problems to practice interactively with questions on the topic.

Google unveiled its latest educational features in a statement on Tuesday, saying that a new interactive feature in its search engine tests knowledge in high school subjects such as mathematics, chemistry and physics.

In this way, Google provides answers to about a million problems, by writing “problems of practicing chemical bonds” in this tool, for example, as well as viewing additional content on more than two thousand concepts related to science, science and technology. Mathematics and Technology (Steam).

The questions were taken from various educational resources, including: BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds and Kahoot! , OpenStax, Toppr, and Vedantu.

Rest Tools The search engine allows students to access 3D models through augmented reality to learn scientific concepts by viewing them in their environment from the camera, such as the Bohr model or the human skeleton.

Likewise, it has also included new tools that focus on mathematical problems, with information that helps solve a larger type of equation for students who type them directly into the search bar, or who are researching complex STEM concepts. Interpretations come from dSymbolab, Mathway, and Tiger Algebrae, among others.