Australia. They found a wild sheep with 35 kg of wool on it

60 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

The A case of a wild and sick sheep found in a forest in Australia, a call By rescuers like Barack, The virus has spread. and that is Sheep that produced wool weighing more than 35 kilograms (77 lbs) were sliced ​​for the first time in many years. He was carrying – for wool – approx Half the weight of an adult kangaroo.

The Sheep were found by a contact person Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary Near Lansfield, Victoria, about 60 miles north of Melbourne, according to Kyle Bernd of the expedition.

After your The shear needed for thatBernd said Barack’s wool weighed 35.4 kg (78.4 lb).

“It appears that Barack was once a royal sheep. At one point his ears were marked, but it seems that they were torn apart by the thick wool entangled around his face.” Bernd said.

Sheep must be sheared at least once a year, otherwise the wool will continue to grow and grow, as happened here. Bernd added.

“Even though his helmet was in very good shape running on rocks in the woods, it was a bit bad. He was underweight, and because of all the wool around his face, he could barely see,” Commented.

Bernd said Barack is now settling down with the other sheep rescued on Edgar’s mission, adding this “All this shows how incredibly strong and brave the sheep are and that we couldn’t love them more if we tried.”

Coat of arms

More Stories

Coca-Cola accused of asking its employees to be “less white”

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Stray sheep were rescued in Australia; Woolen cloak weighing more than 35 kg – Uno TV

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Israel. They found the body of the second largest animal in the world photo

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Powerful photos: the huntress shows a giraffe’s heart in the pictures It causes anger

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

A Queen Elizabeth II relative was imprisoned for sexual assault

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The man who was run over dies after a discussion with a stranger

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – During the pandemic, Mexico has increased its exports to China

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Luca”, Pixar’s next movie, premiere with good moments and surprise

57 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Pedro Burns traveled to the United States to train to start the Enduro World Championship

58 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Australia. They found a wild sheep with 35 kg of wool on it

60 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

28 funny tweets about exercises that you can read without sweat

5 hours ago Mia Thompson