Australia’s largest dinosaur is a new species, and that’s a measurement

Scientists confirmed the discovery of a New species of dinosaurs in AustraliaAnd the One of the largest that has been found so far, reaches a height of 6.5 meters at the hip and a length of 25 to 30 meters.

Experts explain that it has been as long as a basketball court. Photo: Vlad Konstantinov, @Aussiedinosaurs

“It was as long as a basketball court; This is a huge animal. It’s the largest dinosaur species in Australia, and it’s actually the largest animal we’ve ever known, Scott Hawke, a paleontologist at the Queensland Museum explained.

Meet Cooper (AKA Australotitan Cooper) It has been officially named Australia’s largest dinosaur. Stretching the length of a basketball court and taller than a B-double, the Cooper was found here in Queensland in 2007. pic.twitter.com/zI8ugjEN4v – Anastasia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 8, 2021

This makes nNew species in the largest dinosaur found in Australia and puts it Among the five largest in the world, to join a group of titanosaurs previously only discovered in South America.

This herbivorous sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period, between 92 and 96 million years ago, when Australia was connected to Antarctica, according to a research article published Monday.

Confirmation of the new type marks the arrival point of a seventeen-year journey to first discover Cooper’s bones and then compare Cooper’s bones, as it is informally known, with other finds.

It took experts nearly two decades to reconstruct what this species looked like. Photo: Reuters

What is the name of the largest dinosaur in Australia?

Paleontologists called the sauropod “Australutean cuprensis”‘Southern Titan’ was combined with the name of a stream near where the creature’s first bones were found in 2006, at a cattle ranch in Eromanga, Queensland.

The Dinosaur bones are often huge, heavy and brittle, and are kept in museums around the world, which makes their scientific study difficult.

The team at the Eromanga Museum of Natural History and the Queensland Museum used new digital technology for the first time to scan every bone in 3D for comparison.

‘To make sure that australosutane was New types of dinosaurs Differently, we needed to compare their bones with those of other species in Queensland and around the world,” said Hocknall. This has been a very long and arduous task.

Other discoveries of dinosaur skeletons in the area, along with a rock platform believed to have been a sauropod track, are still awaiting full scientific study.

“Palaeo-tourism was huge around the world, so we expect a lot of international attention when we reopen our borders,” said McKenzie, now a field paleontologist.

Huknoll said larger dinosaur specimens still need to be discovered, as herbivorous sauropods were preyed upon by large theropods.

“We found two small theropods in Australia (…) but they did not bother the australotitans, which indicates a very large predatory dinosaur there. We have not found it yet.”