Banco de Venezuela opens innovative mall

this friday Bank of Venezuela (BDV) About the opening La Castellana Business Center, in Caracas, Being the first office established under a new economic and innovative model that offers closer and quality service to users.

one of the goals BDV, is to boost the country’s economic growth, implementing a modified model for small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs), as well as for independent professional clients, according to a press release sent by BDV Communications Division.

The employees of this banking entity are trained to provide comprehensive solutions to its clients, within the framework of an infrastructure at the forefront of global technology, which is designed to increase their growth opportunities.

In this sense, the BDV Chairman, Roman Maniglia He stressed, “We go hand in hand with those who dream of a beautiful and prosperous homeland, such as entrepreneurs and businessmen, because we are all committed to strengthening the national economy.”

BDV / VTV / YVKE around the world