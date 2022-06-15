Barcelona and the United Nations present an alliance for refugee children and youth

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Geneva.- Barcelona and UNHCR/ACNUR have presented the coalition that will unite them in the fight for the rights of refugee children and youth

It might interest you. “La Barby”, “La Guerrera” and “Rey” will be coaches for the mega boxing class

This alliance will be reflected in the shirts of the men’s and women’s football teams. For the first time in history. The UN agency logo will appear on the back of the Barcelona shirts for the 2022/23 season.

It would be a gesture that would send a message of solidarity to the world for the benefit of the more than 100 million people who have been forced to flee their countries.

The ceremony was attended by President Joan Laporta and High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.

The alliance will last for four seasons. It is a collaboration between FC Barcelona and its Foundation, UNHCR / ACNUR Agency and the Spanish Commission of ACNUR.

The aim of the agreement is to bring the refugee issue closer to football fans around the world.

These projects will focus on education, health, and equal opportunity, with a particular focus on gender equality and diversity.

The FC Barcelona Foundation will contribute €400,000 per season to joint projects with UNHCR/ACNUR. In this first season, it will take place in Colombia, Uganda, Turkey and Malaysia.

In addition, FC Barcelona and its foundation will make donations of club sports equipment worth 100,000 euros per season.

Projects to be implemented by both entities in Colombia will promote safe and protective environments for children and youth from Venezuela through sport.

Also for the internally displaced persons affected by the armed conflict in Malaysia.

In Uganda, a health, sports and environment protection project for youth from refugee camps and local residents.

In addition, Turkey will work to increase the protection, participation and inclusion of children and youth from the Izmir camps.

UNHCR / United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. It is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution.

Provides life-saving aid such as shelter, food and water. It helps protect basic human rights and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home.

It operates in more than 130 countries, using its expertise to protect and care for millions of people, children and youth.

photo courtesy

Follow our social networks





More Stories

FIFA Ranking: This is how the Colombian women’s team falls – international football – sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Spanish rugby sevens teams will be looking for their tickets to the World Cup in Bucharest on July 16-17

23 hours ago Sharon Hanson

2022 US Open begins in Brooklyn under controversy over LIV golf series

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada Maya – MLS and Apple sign 10-year agreement to broadcast matches

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

There is already movement in Cuscatlán to see Selecta

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Remittances and Migrants – El Sol de México

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Transparency of medical studies through “open science”

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

FIFA Ranking: This is how the Colombian women’s team falls – international football – sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Next week, these two free games will be available on the Epic Games Store

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Highly recommended romantic movies that (I don’t know how and why) I haven’t watched yet

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter