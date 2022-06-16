La Jornada Maya – MLS and Apple sign 10-year agreement to broadcast matches

global > sport

MLS, the NFL and multinational Apple on Tuesday announced a 10-year agreement for the Californian company to broadcast all league matches in the United States and internationally starting in 2023.

“Apple and Major League Soccer today announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch all MLS matches live starting in 2023,” MLS said in a statement.

“This partnership is a historic precedent for a major professional sports league and will allow fans around the world to watch all the MLS, Leagues Cup1 and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place, without interruption to video local broadcasts or the need for a traditional pay TV package.”

The agreement will be in effect from 2023 to 2032 and will allow international fans to follow MLS matches as well as access parallel programmes, with analysis and review of plays, in English and Spanish.

MLS stated that the content will be viewable on Apple TV and Apple devices as well as “Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO and other smart TVs”.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate MLS growth and deepen the relationship between our clubs and their fans,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“With Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and reach fans everywhere, it will be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS games anywhere, whether you’re a big fan or a casual casual.”

The agreement, the economic details of which were not disclosed, was celebrated by Eddie Keogh, Apple’s vice president of services, who confirmed that “for the first time in the history of sports, fans will have access to everything related to one of the major sports and the professional league in one place.”

“It’s a dream come true for fans of MLS, football and sports. No fragmentation, no frustration – just the flexibility of subscribing to one convenient service with MLS, anywhere, anytime you want to watch it, we can’t wait to make it easier for more people to fall in love with MLS football and support their favorite club.

