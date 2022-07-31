Barcelona is already at home

The culé expedition has already arrived in Barcelona after two very intense weeks and with good sporting sensations

Preparations for the 2022/23 school year continue from next Wednesday with a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamber

Barcelona have already completed their pre-season tour in the United States. After two very intense two weeks on American soil and four matches that left good feelings, the Coca-Cola Flight landed on Sunday in Barcelona. Preparations for the 2022/23 academic year will continue from next Wednesday.

Xavi Hernandez has given the team three days off. The next training session is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.. It will take place at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamber. The Catalans want to reach the best possible conditions at the start of a very intense track and with the World Cup in between.

With the end of the US tour, Xavi Hernandez’s men They will continue their refinement at Ciudad Deportiva before the Joan Gamper Trophy feud on August 7, which will be the team’s premiere at Spotify Camp Nou. Mexican Pumas UNAM will be the contender in a match that will be the last test to get to the start of LaLiga, on August 13th at Spotfy Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano, with the whole squad in top form.