Basketball: – The International Basketball Federation excludes the Russian men’s team from the Paris 2024 tournament before the Olympic Games – basketball

The Executive Committee of the International Basketball Association (FIBA), “based on recommendations” recently established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), excluded the Russian men’s team from all qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday 2024.

“Following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee published on March 28 regarding the participation of athletes holding Russian or Belarusian passports in international competitions, the Executive Committee of the International Basketball Federation decided not to allow the registration of the Russian men’s team in the preliminary qualification tournaments for the Olympics,” he said.. FIBA ​​indicated. cart on their website.

In addition, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced that Bulgaria will replace Russia as the last participant in these qualifying tournaments, based on its best position in the ranking among the teams that did not achieve their ticket to Paris 2024 via the World Championship.

In the pre-Olympic breakdown, Africa, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda will participate; For America, Argentina, the Bahamas, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the Virgin Islands will participate; Bahrain, Taipei, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Syria participate in Asia. For Europe, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Bulgaria will participate.

He stressed that “the election of the host country for these tournaments will take place at the next meeting of the Central Council on April 28 and 29, and the draw for the preliminary qualifiers for the Olympics will be held on May 1, 2023.” The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in its press release.