Basketball: – The International Basketball Federation excludes the Russian men’s team from the Paris 2024 tournament before the Olympic Games – basketball

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Executive Committee of the International Basketball Association (FIBA), “based on recommendations” recently established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), excluded the Russian men’s team from all qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday 2024.

“Following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee published on March 28 regarding the participation of athletes holding Russian or Belarusian passports in international competitions, the Executive Committee of the International Basketball Federation decided not to allow the registration of the Russian men’s team in the preliminary qualification tournaments for the Olympics,” he said.. FIBA ​​indicated. cart on their website.

In addition, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced that Bulgaria will replace Russia as the last participant in these qualifying tournaments, based on its best position in the ranking among the teams that did not achieve their ticket to Paris 2024 via the World Championship.

In the pre-Olympic breakdown, Africa, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda will participate; For America, Argentina, the Bahamas, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the Virgin Islands will participate; Bahrain, Taipei, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Syria participate in Asia. For Europe, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Bulgaria will participate.

He stressed that “the election of the host country for these tournaments will take place at the next meeting of the Central Council on April 28 and 29, and the draw for the preliminary qualifiers for the Olympics will be held on May 1, 2023.” The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in its press release.

More Stories

IES Miguel Catalán de Zaragoza celebrates the second edition of its Eco Movies Festival

19 hours ago Leland Griffith

Data revealed that border crossings between the United States and Mexico increased in March

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ethiopian runners at the Boston Marathon, USA

1 day ago Leland Griffith

A strong presence of Ethiopians in the Boston Marathon in the United States (+ photo)

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Mexico vs. United States (USA): date, playing time, time and broadcast channel for the international friendly match | videos | Total Sports

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Africa is divided into two continents; A perimeter will be created

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fox admitted he lied and will pay $787 million to avoid trial

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Basketball: – The International Basketball Federation excludes the Russian men’s team from the Paris 2024 tournament before the Olympic Games – basketball

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Fracking” in Colombia: They agreed to the second debate to ban it

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Queens Escape”: Ryan Gosling saves Martha Hagarida from a terrible bear

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Minciencias waives 100% of educational loan for 130 Colombian professionals

3 hours ago Mia Thompson