Because of inflation, primary consumption is the priority

14 hours ago Mia Thompson

High inflation has caused consumers to become more cautious about their income when they go to the supermarket, as they prioritize spending on drinks and groceries and leave aside the purchase of electronic devices.

According to an analysis by information company Nielsen IQ, the section of self-service stores in Mexico that grew the most was beverages, with an annual rebound of 21.4 percent.

It was followed by the perishables and groceries division with a growth of 13.2% and 13.6%, respectively.

In contrast, sales in the electronics division in the first half of 2022 suffered a 21.3% annual rate decline, making it the lowest-grossing component of the first half of the year.

“The consumer prioritizes essential products,” said Ricardo Torres, Mexico director of retail services for Nielsen IQ. “He is facing very high inflation and it is having an impact on his income.”

In June, inflation in Mexico continued to accelerate and reached an annual rate of 7.99%, its highest level in 21 years, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Sales of the entire self-service segment overall grew 11.7% at an annual rate in the first half, although Torres explained that this was due to the increase the chains applied to the prices of their products.

For second-quarter 2022 results, he said, chains like Chedraui, La Comer, Soriana and Walmart de México will come under pressure on two fronts: increased supply costs due to inflation, as well as impacts. of disruptions in supply chains.

By products, the fast food channel offered by some chains was the most-growing channel in the first half, with an 89.9% increase in sales, according to Nielsen IQ.

In second place were edible oils, which grew by 33.2%. snacks 27.2%; Soft drinks 23.8% as well as beer, whose sales rose 23.8%.

Sales of fruits and vegetables also saw significant growth, increasing by 13.3% and 11.5%, respectively.

less technology

Conversely, the hardest hit products in the first half of the year were computers and video games, with sales down 65.7%; Televisions, -20.4%; Video devices (DVD players and cameras) -12.9 percent.

The specialist also attributed the decline in sales of electronic devices in self-service chains to the emergence of e-commerce in Mexico, the channel through which more and more Mexicans choose to acquire technological devices.

Other products that also had lower sales included powdered milk, which was down 10.1%, as well as processed beans and sugar, which were down 8.5 and 5.9%, respectively, according to figures obtained using the Total Store Read tool, which allows for measurement. All sales of the self-service sector at the national level

“(Prioritizing primary consumption) is a trend that we see at least for the remainder of this year and the beginning of the next, because (…) the (high) inflation levels that we bring, will remain throughout the year, in addition to the fact that the slowdown in the national economy In the event of a recession in the US, consumer spending will continue to be constrained.”

[email protected]

More Stories

T-MEC: Mexico and the United States resolve a dispute over Panasonic

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

High rates and inflation will affect Mexico’s growth in 2023: BBVA

22 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s economy grows 4.3% annually in August, but is far from pre-pandemic levels

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Lopez Obrador and businessmen from Mexico and the United States talk about the economy and investment…

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Occupations with better job prospects in the United States | Recruitment | Economie

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Fainé encourages sustainable and inclusive funding from WSBI

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – ESA satellite avoids impact of space debris “in extreme cases” – Publimetro México

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nelson Colon still focuses on Cowboys after interviews with NBA quintet: ‘The team needs me here’

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Five habits to improve memory retention

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ivana Trump … the woman who did not forgive infidelity and took 25 million

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda have agreed to extend their joint military operations against the ADF armed group for two months

6 hours ago Leland Griffith