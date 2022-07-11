Before the closing of Line 1 of the metro, users turn to Line 9

Given the closure of 12 stations on Line 1 of CDMX subwayfrom Pantitlan to Salto del Agua, line 9 of the metro, which runs from Pantitlan to Tacubaya, on Monday morning has become the commuting option for residents of the capital.

Metro director, Guillermo Calderon, said around noon that flow on the line had risen between 20% and 30%. More accurate numbers will be available tomorrow. It was also reported at a press conference that Line 9 has reached 90% of its capacity today.

In the face of this, Claudia Sheinbaum’s government also required citizens to use lines 5 and B, which they considered good communal options to get to the center of the capital.

On Line 9, Personnel from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) are making cutbacks in the flow of users in order to prevent the platform from becoming saturated, sometimes causing desperation among the people, who are barely opening the doors. Ride the trains.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) units providing emergency service on the route of Line 1, deployed as another transportation option for those accustomed to using it, are leaving Pantitlán permanently, without registration at the moment. As noted on tour.

The service provided by the buses is Balderas Station, stopping at each of the stations which will remain closed due to the extensive rehabilitation of Line 1. This closure will last approximately eight months.

🔴 This is what the women's platform looks like in line 9 of the metro during the first day of the closure of Pantitlán to Santo del Agua due to the start of maintenance work.

For users requiring RTP service, empty buses also depart from San Lázaro and Pino Suárez.

At the Pantitlan station, the Secretary of Mobility, Andres Lagos, noted that for the time being, the deployed operation has taken care of the order and there have been no accidents.

At the points where the authorities detected more influx of passengers, for example, Zaragoza or San Lazaro, empty units were sent to meet the demand.

Staff from the metropolitan government and even members of the National Guard are coordinating the process to inform users of their alternatives.