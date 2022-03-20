Belarusian president highlights Putin’s good health

Russian President Vladimir Putin healthy and sane and “In better shape than ever”I confirm that Belarusian President Alexander LukashenkoArrow Ally of the Russian PresidentIn an interview with Japanese TV channel TBS.

He and I have not only met as heads of state, but we maintain a friendly relationship ”, Lukashenko admitted in a recording of the interview published by the state news agency BELTA.

The Belarusian president confirmed that he was “fully aware” of his life put it in As far as possible, both from “state affairs and personal affairs.”

Russia used Belarusian territory as a springboard for its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“He’s an athlete”

Western powers have hinted that Putin miscalculated his mandate to launch a military attack on Ukraine, as the Russian army suffered heavy losses and stalled its advance despite its apparent superiority.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to Putin as “irrational” and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described him as “completely paranoid”.

However, Lukashenko dismissed the idea that Putin, 69, is not feeling well.

West, and you must get this stupidity, this fantasy out of your head, ”he said to the interlocutor.

Putin is in better shape than ever (…) He is a healthy person, in good physical health, and he is an athlete. “

Nostalgia for the Soviet Union

Lukashenko also lamented the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

This issue was repeatedly raised by Putin, most notably when he suggested in pre-invasion speeches that Ukraine was an artificial construct and an “inalienable part” of Russian history and culture.

“The collapse of the Soviet Union is a tragedy,” Lukashenko said.

If the Soviet Union had survived to this day, we would have been able to prevent all kinds of conflicts in the world.”

The Belarusian president emphasized that when the Soviet Union existed, the world was “multipolar and one pole balanced against the other.”

“The reason for what’s happening in the world right now is unipolarity: the US monopoly on our planet,” he said.

