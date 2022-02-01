Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in Morning, the scariest sci-fi movie ever

We all know that in the near future humanity will be destroyed, but nothing could be more terrifying than the introduction morningnext movie Science Fiction Marvel Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and Actress jurassic world Laura Dern.

morning The film is set in a dystopian future where humans have developed a formula that eliminates the need to sleep along with an artificial sun that ends the nights… and makes work an endless hell.. This might be the perfect future for Alcoholic work But according to the initial brief, when the younger generation begins to grow relentlessly, they will rebel.

the movie Directed by Justin Kurzelthe brain behind Macbeth’s latest movie for Apple TV+, the video game adaptation Assasin’s Creed s The true history of the Kelly gang. In addition to Cumberbatch and Dern, the film stars Noah Jupe, 16, from the horror saga of A quiet place.

Benedict Cumberbatch has been hugely popular latelyand not only for his role in Spider-Man: There is no room for home And his next appearance in Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnessbut also for dog powera western who brought out the harsher side of Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank.

According to the cinematographer of morningAdam Arkabau loves ice “A happy, thoughtful and challenging story about a reality not far from our own”, But in my most humble and stupid opinion it is quite the opposite.

the movie No release date yet.

