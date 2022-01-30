CREE provides comprehensive medical services in rehabilitation medicine

photo courtesy

Baja California Sur. – In order to serve residents with comprehensive medical services, the Center for Rehabilitation and Special Education (CREE) has nursing, nutrition and dental clinics, Deputy Director Hector Mauricio Ferrero Aguilar said.

These clinics, along with the center’s specialized rehabilitation medicine, provide nursing services, where vital signs are taken, chronic disease prevention and treatment; Nutritional assessment and dental assessment for extractions, fillings, and dental cleanings, among others.

Likewise, he stated that it is open to the general public, even if the beneficiaries have or do not have any right to health services.

He explained that whoever wants to make an appointment should call 612 12 5 32 75 and 612 12 5 33 05 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This contributes to receiving care that corresponds to appropriate measures and care that ensure their well-being.

Finally, the person in charge of CREE noted that ensuring Southern Californians have access to more choices that support their quality of life is undoubtedly one of the main goals of the current state government.

With information from Joanna Mejia