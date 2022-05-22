Biden: Monkey pox is ‘something to worry about’ | United State

38 mins ago Leland Griffith

Pyeongtaek, South Korea (AP) – US President Joe Biden said Sunday that the recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States are “a matter of concern.”

“It’s a concern in the sense that if it spreads, it will have consequences,” Biden added in his first public comments about the disease.

The president responded to a question about the disease while speaking to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before leaving for Japan on his first tour of Asia as president.

“I haven’t been told the level of exposure yet, but it’s something everyone should feel,” Biden said. He added that work is underway to determine which vaccine might be effective.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on the plane to Tokyo that the United States had supplies of “a suitable monkeypox vaccine.”

“We have a vaccine available to use for this purpose,” he said. Sullivan said Biden has been briefed on developments in the outbreak.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States and another 50 probable cases.

Although the disease belongs to the same family of smallpox viruses, its symptoms are milder. Patients usually recover within two to four weeks without hospitalization, but it is sometimes fatal.

Megarian reported from Washington. Writer Darlene Superville for the Associated Press in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

More Stories

Australia’s elected ruler promises policy change | world | Dr..

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

error page

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Demand in the United States | koyo diary

1 day ago Leland Griffith

World Cup 2022: The United States announces the list of those called up for friendlies before Qatar 2022

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The CDC says adenovirus leads the hypothesis of acute hepatitis in children

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Buying a Used Car: Yes or No?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

An Argentine has created a rental platform in the US, bills $100 million and has the same partner as Airbnb

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

A new scientific interface with contributions from Avilanian University – Invasor Newspaper

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Luka Doncic, Childhood End of “El Nino Maravilla” | Sports

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google has a job interview coach that records and analyzes your answers

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

The Ukrainian couple receives and after 10 days he decides to leave his family

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring