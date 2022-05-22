The United States will support Costa Rica in the fight against leukemia

This content was published on May 22, 2022 – 20:50

San Jose, May 22 (EFE). The University of Pennsylvania in the United States on Sunday signed an agreement with the National Children’s Hospital of Costa Rica to provide support in the treatment of certain types of leukemia.

This Memorandum of Understanding, in which the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, is also involved, was signed in the framework of the visit of US First Lady Jill Biden to Costa Rica.

According to official information, it will allow to study the application of immunotherapy as a measure to treat certain types of leukemia in minors, which is one of the developments promoted by the Cancer Moonshot initiative promoted by the administration of US President Joe Biden.

In addition, he explored the possibility of patients traveling to the University of Pennsylvania or Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to harvest their immune cells and convert them into CAR T cells. Part of the clinical trial protocol.

The three institutions may also choose to explore educational and training opportunities, drawn from the experience of the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in treating patients in the United States, the official information adds.

During the memorandum signing ceremony, the First Lady of the United States was accompanied by the First Lady of Costa Rica, Segny Zeckett. US Ambassador to San Jose, Cynthia Telles; Second Vice President of Costa Rica, Marie Monev; The President of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Alvaro Ramos, and the former President of the CCSS, Roman Macaya.

The United States has had a close friendship with Costa Rica for a long time. Now, Nationwide Children’s Hospital is collaborating with two great American institutions, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, to ensure that patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital receive the best cancer care possible,” Ambassador Telles stated.

For his part, the CEO of CCSS thanked the United States’ support in the fight against cancer.

“Thanks to this alliance, our children young and old, who are battling cancer, will have new hope in the modern treatment developed by world leaders in this field,” Ramos said.

Costa Rica in 2015 began steps to receive this support from the United States that benefits children with leukemia that progresses to the point where chemotherapy is no longer effective and they cannot receive other procedures, such as radiotherapy, radiotherapy, or a bone marrow transplant.

Immunotherapy uses a patient’s body’s immune system to beat cancer, a treatment that has had positive results in the United States, with remission levels of up to 90%, for up to 10 years, according to recent research, official information indicates. EFE

