They will introduce Guanajuato Brand products to the immigrant community in the United States

The Secretariat of Immigrants and International Liaison has signed a cooperation agreement with COPARMEX León to work and unite efforts and actions to provide “Gto Brand” products and services to the immigrant community living in the United States.

Juan Hernandez, Head of the State Agency, said that other points that will be discussed in this document are to encourage linking members of this body with similar and/or related unions and federations in that country and to promote mutual international relations. the growth.

“Governor Diego Sinho Rodriguez Vallejo has cost us a lot to help these remittances, which immigrants send to help their families, repayment and multiplier effect on their families and themselves. Something that has not been done in any other state of the country.”

He said that in the “Marca Gto” group there are currently more than 4 thousand companies also cooperating with COPARMEX and that SMEI is now joining with immigrants.

Hernandez said that despite the fact that citizens living in the American Federation contribute a lot to the country’s finances through their remittances, they can also open their own businesses, build their homes, and thus create a circular economy for the future.

“What we are looking for in the state government is that the immigrant community and their families have less money in their pockets and can diversify this resource that helps them improve their quality of life and they no longer have to leave.”

With the signing of this agreement, he said, immigrants are also required to receive discounts of 10 to 22 percent at these already revitalized institutions.

Finally, the Minister of Immigration and International Communication said that in the first quarter of 2022, Guanajuato state received more than a billion dollars in remittances and part of the government’s job is to find ways to double it for the benefit of the state. immigrant community.