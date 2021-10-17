Bill Clinton has been discharged from hospital in the United States

Bill Clinton left hospital with Hillary 1:13

(CNN) – Former US President Bill Clinton has been discharged from a California hospital after being treated for an infection that spread to the bloodstream.

Clinton crossed his arm with his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before greeting hospital staff and raising a thumb when asked how he was feeling.

Clinton was referred to the intensive care unit at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center last week for a urinary tract infection that had spread to the bloodstream. The former president, who was in a good mood throughout his treatment, was treated in the intensive care unit for privacy and safety, not because he needed intensive care, according to his doctors.

Clinton, 75, felt exhausted on Tuesday and was taken to hospital after tests, according to his office. A Clinton spokesperson told CNN that the former president was in California for a special foundation event, and Hillary Clinton went to the event Thursday night to “represent them” and then went to the hospital to be with him.

As of Saturday, Clinton continued to “make excellent progress,” according to her spokesperson Angel Urena, staying in hospital overnight to receive more intravenous antibiotics.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the type of antibiotic needed to treat Clinton’s type of infection had to be given intravenously rather than orally, so he stayed in the hospital.

The former president’s doctors said urinary tract infections are very common in the elderly and are easily treatable, although they can spread quickly into the bloodstream.

The 42nd President of the United States has faced other health challenges in the past. He underwent quadruple heart surgery in 2004 and had two stents inserted to open the artery in 2010.