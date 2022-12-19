BNG advocates for an increase in the science budget to 2.5% of GDP in 2030

BNG’s official spokeswoman, Anna Bunton, On Monday he called for increased investment in research and the conclusion of a charter for science with the aim of turning Galicia into a “benchmark” in this field. He did this during a visit to the facilities information and communication technology city, Where she was accompanied by the President of the University of A Coruña (UDC), Julio Abalde.

He confirmed from this initiative that it is not only an “important” project for A Coruña but also for Galicia, which is complemented by the state government’s decision that the seat of Spanish Agency for Supervision of Artificial Intelligence (Aesia) Be in the city, in the La Terraza building, in the Méndez Núñez Gardens.

“An opportunity for Galicia, to be a benchmark in the field of the future,” said yesterday the national spokesperson for BNG, who also took the opportunity to ask Xunta for a strategy to increase investment in science and innovation, so that, in the 2030, it will be allocated 2.5% of GDP To develop “emerging technologies and improve the competitiveness” of companies.

He also appealed to the need to “attract talent”, stating that BNG would bring to the Galician parliament a bill to create Innogal, a Galician institute that promotes and coordinates research, development and innovation (R&D+i) in the community.