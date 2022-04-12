“Bolillo” Gómez leaves technical direction for Honduras

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Hernan Dario “Polillo” Gomez He is no longer a coach for Honduras By agreement of the parties The Local Football Association announced, on Monday, after the failure of the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The Executive Committee of the Selection Committee of the Honduran Federation (Fenafuth) announces that after a meeting with the DT of the national team, Hernán Darío Gómez, the parties have agreed to terminate the contractual relationship”The union said in a statement.

Read also: Ukrainian army says it is preparing for ‘final battle’ in Mariupol port

Al-Ittihad has not yet announced the replacement who will lead the team in the Nations Cup.

The Colombian replaced Uruguay’s Fabian Quito in October 2021 hoping to salvage the rankings, when Honduras was bottom with three points and missed eight matches.

It might interest you: Elephant kills Colombian researcher in Uganda

However, Gomez barely earned a point in the remaining games, with a tie in sight in Panama, and finished last of the octagon, with 4 points.

The Colombian arrived with Venavoth committed to taking charge of the process towards the 2026 World Cup, but his meager results earned him criticism.

Due to poor results, Honduras experienced its worst drop in the FIFA rankings. Canada, El Salvador, Jamaica and Panama rose.

La H will play his next competition in the League of Nations, in Group C with Canada and Curaçao next June.

More Stories

For me it is a dream to see Santi in the World Cup: Chaco Jimenez

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Get a Pearl Ticket for the World Handball Championship – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The timeline and where to see women’s Scotland-Spain which could be worth passing on for the 2023 World Cup

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Charlotte’s Olympic goal against Atlanta in MLS: Video – International Football – Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

An extraordinary award for the best player in the Uganda match | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

More falls in US polo: Bolito Perez has to undergo surgery and Christian Labrada (h.) flew amazingly off his horse

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The debate about growth

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

Premiere Wednesday, April 13th: Chilean National Parks Featured in a Netflix Documentary Series Narrated by Obama

58 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The effect of hidradenitis suppurativa on patients

60 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Bolillo” Gómez leaves technical direction for Honduras

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Declassified government data confirms that the first known interstellar object reached Earth in 2014 – Teach Me About Science

1 hour ago Leo Adkins