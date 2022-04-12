“Bolillo” Gómez leaves technical direction for Honduras

Hernan Dario “Polillo” Gomez He is no longer a coach for Honduras By agreement of the parties The Local Football Association announced, on Monday, after the failure of the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The Executive Committee of the Selection Committee of the Honduran Federation (Fenafuth) announces that after a meeting with the DT of the national team, Hernán Darío Gómez, the parties have agreed to terminate the contractual relationship”The union said in a statement.

Al-Ittihad has not yet announced the replacement who will lead the team in the Nations Cup.

The Colombian replaced Uruguay’s Fabian Quito in October 2021 hoping to salvage the rankings, when Honduras was bottom with three points and missed eight matches.

However, Gomez barely earned a point in the remaining games, with a tie in sight in Panama, and finished last of the octagon, with 4 points.

The Colombian arrived with Venavoth committed to taking charge of the process towards the 2026 World Cup, but his meager results earned him criticism.

Due to poor results, Honduras experienced its worst drop in the FIFA rankings. Canada, El Salvador, Jamaica and Panama rose.

La H will play his next competition in the League of Nations, in Group C with Canada and Curaçao next June.