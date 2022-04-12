Registration for the 2022 National Intercollegiate Games is open

37 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Basketball will be a team sport at the National Intercollegiate Games.

Photo: Ministry of Sports

Registration has opened for the National Intercollegiate Games, in which students, teachers, educational institutions and organizations that help people with disabilities can participate.

Registration opened on Tuesday and will remain open until April 30th. Institutions and organizations must enter the website of the Ministry of Sports, www.mindeporte.gov.coFind the Intercollegiate Games banner, create a username and password and enroll students,” the Sports Ministry said.

In this portal, in addition to the regulations for each specialty, service channels and schedule can be consulted. There is also a video with instructions for the procedure.

In team sports, there will be competitions in basketball, handball, soccer, indoor soccer, indoor soccer, volleyball, baseball, cheerleading, rugby, softball, mini basketball, mini indoor soccer, mini volleyball, and a school festival.

And in individual activities, underwater, integrated chess, athletics, boxing, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, swimming, surfing, taekwondo, shuffleboard, field tennis, table tennis and triathlon. There will be three types of parachute sports: boccia, parathletics, and parathletics.

Between May 1 and August 28, the municipal and county stages will be held, and then, from September 12 to October 2, the regional rounds will be held. The National Finals will take place from 1-20 November.

Registration for the 2022 National Intercollegiate Games is open

