For me it is a dream to see Santi in the World Cup: Chaco Jimenez

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Chaco’s son Santiago Jimenez has been called up in the last matches of the Mexican national team to be in the final list for the 2022 GATA

Like father like son. Santiago Jimenez He was growing up inside Mexican football, the son of a legend blue crossThe “chaco”Little by little she was gaining a place inside Machineand watch it on Qatar 2022 It could be an option. Although the technical assistant now Mazatlan He sees him playing the World Cup later.

For me this is a dreamIf he is a football player. I don’t see it as this World Cup, I see it later (United States, Mexico and Canada 2026), in the other and in the other, all that he gives. I see the conditions for him, in his position he has very important things,” he confirmed exclusively to Azteca Deportes.

Santiago Jimenez can be called up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Although hope finally dies, and prayers “Santi” to Gerardo Martino Until the last FIFA date, they have hope that he can attend Next Winter Fair.

But hey, today there is a chance that the last call-up in a draw was on the roster and went to the bench in the last game, which means that There is little hope that he can go to the World Cupand if there is this opportunity, I think from there he should continue, work and show within his team that he wants to go,” he concluded.

For me it is a dream to see Santi in the World Cup: Chaco Jimenez

