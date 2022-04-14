Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Tanzania has been awarded the AEO شهادة Certification

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Tanzania has been certified as Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) for its regional businesses in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

The certification recognizes Bolloré Transport & Logistics Tanzania as a safe, reliable and compliant business partner.

The process of obtaining Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status was carried out under the auspices of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), and most importantly, the AEO is in fact a program of the World Customs Organization (WCO), aligned with the business operations of the Single Customs Territory. .

Eldon Gotti, General Manager of Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Tanzania, He stated, “Achieving Authorized Economic Operator status in Tanzania not only confirms our commitment to the highest standards of safety and security in global trade, but also represents a strong argument for our customers when choosing a logistics partner in Africa. The certification will allow us to provide a more efficient service and deliver better value to our customers.”

Obtaining an AEO certification requires a significant investment of time and resources, and only nine organizations are currently accredited in Tanzania. This certification gives Bolloré Transport & Logistics a competitive advantage in providing greater security to its customers. For example, keep track of the transportation of your goods, which allows for faster and safer customs procedures.

