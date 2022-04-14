The GDP of the world’s major economies grew in 2021 after the fall of 2020 | today’s news

Among other OECD countries, Colombia and Israel recorded the largest increases compared to the third quarter (4.3% and 3.9%, respectively). reference image. Photo: Getty Images

Improving the Gross Domestic Product of OECD Countries (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), which collects files economies More advanced, it continued in the last quarter of last year, when it rose 1.2%.

Fact includes important brakes for growth of the eurozone countries, which was offset by the strength of other economies.

The organization noted that in 2021 it was the British economy that took the biggest hit above between the Countries Of the Group of Seven (the seven most developed), 7.5%, having fallen into a recession of 9.4% in the previous year.

Read more economic news here.

France experienced a more 7% in 2021 compared to contraction 7.9% in 2020, while Italy’s economy expanded by 6.4% in 2021 after contracting by 8.9% in 2020.

The last three months of 2021 saw a slight acceleration in growth in countries Organization for Economic Cooperation and Developmentone-tenth more than in the third quarter.

The data, however, indicated a slowing down Remarkable growth in the major European economies.

Read also: Credit Suisse accepted Venezuelan accounts linked to PDVSA loot: OCCRP.

France reversed the most prominent slowdown (from 3.1% to 0.7% in the fourth quarter), followed by Italy (from 2.6% to 0.6%), and Germany (from 1.7% to 0.7%), which is still below its levels. Pre-pandemic GDP.

Spain recorded a more 2% in GDP, and growth in the UK held steady at 1% in the fourth quarter.

Growth in the G7 countries accelerated to 1.2% due to the increase in United State (1.7% vs. 0.6%), Canada (1.6% vs. 1.3%), let it be Retrieved GDP level before the epidemic, Japan (1.3% vs -0.7%), indicated Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

You may be interested in: What do the secrets of Credit Suisse say and why are they important?

Compared to other OECD countries, Colombia Israel scored the largest He increases compared to the third quarter (4.3% and 3.9%, respectively). They signed up decrease of GDP in Austria (-2.2%) and Latvia (-0.1%).