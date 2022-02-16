Bolsonaro visits Putin in the Kremlin and expresses solidarity with Russia

Jair Bolsonaro participated in the tribute before his meeting with Putin 0:47

(CNN) – His Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, received the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, on Wednesday morning in the Kremlin. In a brief introduction to the meeting, Bolsonaro said the purpose of his visit is to improve bilateral relations with Russia, according to the Brazilian presidency.

Bolsonaro did not directly refer to the tensions between Russia, the United States and NATO over Ukraine, but said “we are in solidarity with Russia” and proceeded to address relations between Brazil and Russia.

“With a lot of cooperation in various fields: defence, oil and gas, agriculture. Meetings are taking place. I am sure that my visit is an image of the world that we can grow a lot with our bilateral relations,” he said.

Putin praised Brazil as Russia’s main trading partner in Latin America.

“We are continuing the relations broken by the epidemic. Key ministers of your government visited Moscow. A meeting was held with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense today. We are actively working in international forums. I am pleased to receive you and I hope that,” the Russian President said. “Our meeting will be fruitful. Brazil is the main trading partner of the region Latin America. Hello.

The two presidents will have lunch together and talk without the press present. Subsequently, they will make a joint statement on the meeting.

Bolsonaro will begin a visit to the State Duma Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, in the afternoon, after which he and his entourage will meet with Russian businessmen.

The President of Brazil heads to Hungary on Thursday. Although there is no confirmation yet, he is expected to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbsen.

Brazil signs agreement to share confidential information with Russia

For his part, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. During their meeting, they discussed agreements to exchange geopolitical information and military technology.

The Minister of the Brazilian Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, has signed an agreement with Russia for the exchange of classified information between the two countries, according to Franca.

“We are interested in a regular and continuous exchange of estimates and geopolitical information from Latin America,” Lavrov said during a press conference.

Lavrov added that the officials discussed the tensions between Russia and the US/NATO over Ukraine during their meeting.

France did not speak about the discussion during a press conference. But Lavrov said that the two sides “exchanged views on the situation in Eastern Europe” and “the approach of the United States to replace its orders with international law and try to divide the world into two parts: democratic and undemocratic countries.”

The Russian Foreign Minister also stressed his country’s support for Brazil to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as to increase the number of members of the organization.

The Brazilian Defense Minister, Walter Braga Neto, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, also participated in the meeting.