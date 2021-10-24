Freddy Freeman will hit baseball at the top of his game for the first time.

José Altuve and his companions are looking for more glories. Another Venezuelan, Luis Garcia, appears to have already found the formula to shine in qualifying. He will face off against other Houston bowlers, including Frumber Valdez, Ozzy Albis and Austin Riley and all those little hitters from Atlanta.

Dusty Baker will continue to pursue fall’s coronation as manager.

Braves-Astros, loads of flavors in this global series, where father will face his son.

Brian Snicker is the director of Braves. His son Troy is a bats coach in Houston.

“We know the Snitkers are going to have the World Championship trophy at home,” said the driver. “I don’t know who’s going to get it, but we’re going to get one, which is really cool.”

The fencing that took six decades to develop will face two Army National League teams who have met more than 700 times, including five playoff series.

Just remember Hank Aaron and Jimmy Wayne fighting the Home Run Derby at the Astrodome. Or, Greg Maddox, Tom Glavin, John Smoltz, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Bigeaux face off on a June night.

Due to the schedule and COVID-19, the Astros and Braves haven’t met since 2017. They will clash on Tuesday, in the first game of the Fall Classic, in Houston.

The Astros open as a 3-2 favorite, according to the FanDuel website.

And let’s be clear: There are many fans who would prefer not to see either of these teams at this point in October.

Altuve, Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Cuban Yuli Gurriel will forever bear the mark of cheaters, after being part of the Astros who have devised a signal-stealing system, on their way to conquering the 2019 World Series.

In Minute Maid Park they found the salute. In all the other parks, they are greeted with a feud dedicated to the worst corporate villains.

“Since the bad news, we’ve had to deal with what happened in 2017, and I think we all want to show the quality of players we are,” said Cuban MLS Player of the Year Yordan Alvarez.

“I wasn’t here with the team in 2017, but they booed me like everyone else. So I think we have the same mindset of wanting to win the world championship to show that we are a great team.”

The Braves overcame the end-of-season injuries to Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr. in July. They rebounded from struggling 52-55 in early August, thanks to the help of NL Championship Series MVP Eddie Rosario.

Although the campus has changed, the sounds and images remain. During the tournament series, fans in Trust Park referred to “tomahawks” and sang songs supposedly inspired by ethnicity in the United States.

During an era of greater social justice, the Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Guardians, and the Washington soccer team got rid of its racial moniker.

Atlanta hasn’t announced any changes, and it’s sure to catch the eye during the World Championships.