Karl Egloff sets a new record in Cotopaxi | Other sports | Sports

Joining the Cayambe summit, northern and southern Illinesas, this summit is part of the National Mountaineer’s Fast Climbing Challenge Project.

The new conquest of Karl Egloff, this time in the top of Cotopaxi, To add the fourth summit of the Chevrolet Cumbres Rapid Climb Challenge project, which consists of Go up and down quickly Six of the highest mountains in the country.

Cotopaxi Invasion It was fulfilled on October 19. Egloff left Jose Ribas shelter, climbed the normal route to the summit (5,897 m) and returned to the starting point in 1 hour 36 minutes 54 secondsAnd Time spent in the 5 km stretch and 1100m positive elevation.

The previous record he has held since 2012. “Cotopaxi’s record is the most important in the country, so I am happy to improve my brand,” said the national mountaineer.

“We started the challenge on a clear day, with an ideal climate. With that, Due to heavy rain and snowfall in the past days, the mountain was heavily laden. from 5400 meters It was difficult to advance due to the amount of snow. I plunged into every step and began to doubt whether I would achieve it, despite letting everything go, ”said the athlete.

“Reaching the top in 1 hour and 19 minutes was longer than my previous attempt. This This forced me to decide whether to cut down the time with the descent and maybe risk too much to go down Make the return time to the shelter less than 17 minutes. “I’m sure if we come back with better snow conditions we can improve the weather,” the Movistar Aventura team rider said.

Climbing for ROMP

Cotopaxi is one of the peaks that Eglov is famous for due to his activity as a mountain guide, hence this The summit was one of those chosen for the Ecuadorean in another project: Climbing for the ROMP, which consisted of reaching the top with members of the Range of Motion Project.

This activity “seek Raising awareness of high-quality reparative care in underserved populationsorganization, described in a statement.

ROMP’s Elite 2021 Team Including Paralympic athletesAnd How do Lacey HendersonAnd Team USA, and Vaso Sugitra, who was recently part of an amputee team to perform their first ski descent in Denali, Alaska.

Members of the Range of Motion Project, along with Ecuadorean mountaineer Karl Egloff (right), before ascending to Cotopaxi. photo courtesy

To elite athletes 2021 Ecuadorean mountaineers also joined, who was able to access Cotopaxi summit despite their physical conditions. In addition, the group completed Climb to Rumiñahui . VolcanoAnd south of Quito.

The activity also sought to “Raising money for amputation patients and realize their dreams of restoring movement through a prosthetic limb.”

This year’s team Climbing for ROMP raised over $110,000, which will fund the Foundation’s work in the United States, Guatemala and Ecuador.

“Never stop dreaming, every peak can be achieved; step by step”, was the message Egoff left for the ROMP mission. (D)