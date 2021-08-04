Brazil has restored 1 million formal jobs so far in 2021

So far this year and despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil has regained nearly a million jobs.

According to the data of the new General Register of Employees and the Unemployed (Caged) released on Thursday, July 1 by the Ministry of Economy, the number of appointments last month was 1,545715, while the total of layoffs was 1,268,049.

Thus, the Brazilian economy created 280,666 official jobs in May 2021. This is a significant increase from the previous year. According to official information, in May 2020, the balance was -373,888.

The balance of official jobs in the country amounted to 4,0596,340 job opportunities, and all sectors of economic activity grew in the month. The country created 1.23 million formal jobs in the first five months, excluding nearly 40 million people living in informal settings, who are not among the official figures.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes recalled the continued growth of new jobs, in a sign of Brazil’s economic recovery amid the pandemic.

The Brazilian economy is still surprising. There were 280,000 new jobs in May, Geddes said, according to a statement from the state’s portfolio, thus completing 1.2 million jobs in the five months of 2021.

The volume of jobs created last month marks an acceleration compared to March and April of this year, when 176,981 and 116,423 formal jobs were opened, respectively.

Last May, the ministry determined a positive balance for all categories of economic activities. The services sector was the most prominent, as it created 110,956 new official jobs, followed by the trade sector with 60,480 jobs.

According to the federal units, all states created jobs in May 2021. São Paulo stands out, with 104,707 new jobs, followed by Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, with 32,009 and 17,610, respectively.

