Porsche will display a one-of-a-kind auction in both physical and digital form at the NFT initiative

The peculiarity of the unique drawing is that it will be presented in digital, physical and r . formAll proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization Viva con Agua. The sports car maker’s first NFT activity is backed by subsidiary Porsche Digital and technology startup Fanzone, which was recently created as the NFT platform for digital business cards.

“Through the NFT initiative, we are once again demonstrating Porsche’s distinctive pioneering spirit, with which we are always moving in new terrain,” says Alexander Pulish, Managing Director of Porsche Germany. “With NFT, we are targeting existing Porsche customers, who are often passionate collectors, as well as new, young groups with a strong connection to digital trends. I am also particularly pleased that the project initiative has developed in our internal innovation process and was launched within a few months” .

“Drawing a design sketch marketed online as a digital object was a whole new experience for me,” says Peter Varga, director of exterior design at Porsche. “The schematic diagram combines the Taycan Cross Turismo and the 911. It connects the design language of our iconic sports car with that of the youngest member of the group. I can’t wait to see the response this unique item generates from auctioneers.”

NFTs are based on blockchain technology and include a specific asset. This means that the NFT represents the numeric property of a single element. Digital goods can be stored, sold, or traded. To date, NFTs have been used mainly in the field of cryptography and digital collections.

