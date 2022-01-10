Bronx fire kills at least 19, including 9 children

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

A fire was recorded Sunday in the Bronx borough of New York City, killing 19 people, including nine minors.

At least 200 city fire department personnel responded to multiple emergency calls in the . area E 181 St y Tiebout Ave in the Bronx.

The first report was of 31 people injured or poisoned by smoke, but the numbers affected increased as rescuers were able to enter the damaged building.

Smoke was estimated throughout the area and vehicle damage was recorded.

The fire department said the fire occurred in an apartment building, around 11 a.m. The firefighters arrived within three minutes after receiving the report, but by then the flames had already taken over the entire complex.


City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news briefing that the cause of the fire was unknown.

“The members found the victims on all floors, and on the stairs, and they were taking them out due to cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.

Negro added that smoke spread to all floors of the building, possibly because the door to the apartment he started in was open, and that victims suffered from smoke inhalation.

