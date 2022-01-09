‘He was just raised with affection’: Old man smacks Indian deputy and internet is full of memes (VIDEO)

The legislator denounced that the opposition “distorted” what happened to gain political gains.

Explanations given by a deputy in India after she was slapped by an old man during a public event sparked a wave of “memes” and criticism of the government.

The video, which was spread on social media, shows the moment when an elderly farmer with a stick in one hand approaches Legislator Pankaj Gupta, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and slaps him hard on the head with the other.

Immediately, the security men approached the old man and forced him off the platform, while Gupta remained sitting quietly.

The incident took place last Tuesday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh during a gathering to celebrate the birthday of its veteran leader Kalyan Singh.

The opposition Samajwadi Party took advantage of the situation to criticize the government’s policies. This slap was not from the Moroccan Liberation Army [miembro de la asamblea legislativa], but by Bad policies, bad management and the tyranny of the Yogi Adityanath government led by the BJP”, books on his Twitter account.

For his part, the legislator came out of the controversy Friday and announce For the local media that The old man in the video, identified as ‘Shatterpal’, looks like his father. “He only gave me a loving pat and not a slap,” he said, adding that the opposition “distorted” what happened “for political gain.” “They have no problem. They want to show that the farmers are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he denounced.

His statements further fueled the controversy and unleashed a flurry of jokes among users of social networks, who did not spend long on sharing situation memes with the description: “love pillars“.

“I think that kind of love-patting will definitely be a common practice during the upcoming elections,” he said. books user.

“A nice cover-up attempt. But we don’t think so. It’s really a big slap in the face for the Jodi government,” books else.